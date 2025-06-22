Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 24,300 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$83,859.30.
Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$9,450.00.
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 40,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$139,583.08.
- On Monday, June 16th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 2,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$8,750.00.
- On Thursday, June 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 33,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$114,195.00.
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 12,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$44,825.60.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 27,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$93,495.00.
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 20,400 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$70,439.16.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 5,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$20,300.00.
- On Thursday, May 29th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 2,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$7,602.00.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,000 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.
Geodrill Stock Performance
TSE GEO opened at C$3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.80.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.