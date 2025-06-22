Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech Sells 4,000 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $135,473.60.

Cindy Usprech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Cindy Usprech sold 11,050 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $359,567.00.

Shares of PRL stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. Propel Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Propel’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

