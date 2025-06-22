Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $71.56

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

