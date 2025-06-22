Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Purchases 5,803 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$102,509.41.
Aecon Group Trading Down 2.1%
TSE:ARE opened at C$19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.70.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aecon Group
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.