Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Purchases 5,803 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$102,509.41.

Aecon Group Trading Down 2.1%

TSE:ARE opened at C$19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.70.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.90.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

