AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITT. Wall Street Zen raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.55.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.