Benz Mining Corp. (ASX:BNZ) Insider Buys A$67,200.00 in Stock

Benz Mining Corp. (ASX:BNZ – Get Free Report) insider Evan Cranston bought 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$67,200.00 ($43,354.84).
Evan Cranston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 28th, Evan Cranston bought 1,100,000 shares of Benz Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$132,000.00 ($85,161.29).
Benz Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.50.
Benz Mining Company Profile
Benz Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds interests in the Eastmain Gold project that comprises 155 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 8,172.71 hectares located to the northeast of Montreal; and the Windy Mountain property, which consists of 78 claims covering an area of 4,109.7 hectares.
