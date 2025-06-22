Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,597.04. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. CareDx, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $34.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

