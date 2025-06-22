Robert C. Patent Sells 2,000 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Patent sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $131,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,196.63. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
NYSE:MCB opened at $65.16 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCB
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metropolitan Bank
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.