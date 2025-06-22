Gilla Kaplan Sells 9,568 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,099.18. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gilla Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 17th, Gilla Kaplan sold 10 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103.50.
  • On Monday, June 16th, Gilla Kaplan sold 6,814 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $70,729.32.
  • On Friday, June 13th, Gilla Kaplan sold 15,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $154,650.00.
  • On Thursday, June 12th, Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $309,300.00.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 2.8%

TYRA stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,716,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

