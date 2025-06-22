Comparing Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) & Its Competitors

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ivanhoe Mines to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A 14.80 Ivanhoe Mines Competitors $8.16 billion $447.87 million -0.77

Ivanhoe Mines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Mines. Ivanhoe Mines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Mines 0 1 0 4 3.60 Ivanhoe Mines Competitors 613 1677 3302 139 2.52

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ivanhoe Mines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Ivanhoe Mines’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A N/A Ivanhoe Mines Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Summary

Ivanhoe Mines beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt. It also holds a 100% interest in the Western Foreland exploration project covering an area of approximately 2,407 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Ivanplats Limited and changed its name to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

