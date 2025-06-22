PFG Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after purchasing an additional 747,316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $71,120,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.0%

AWK stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

