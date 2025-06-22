Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.72% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 115,316.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

See Also

