Commerzbank (CRZBY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) is one of 84 public companies in the "BANKS – FOREIGN" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Commerzbank to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerzbank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $25.96 billion $2.90 billion 14.00 Commerzbank Competitors $85.00 billion $6.87 billion 10.42

Commerzbank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Commerzbank. Commerzbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Commerzbank has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Commerzbank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 0 2 2 0 2.50 Commerzbank Competitors 1150 3547 3399 117 2.30

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Commerzbank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerzbank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 9.99% 7.28% 0.45% Commerzbank Competitors 16.63% 12.82% 1.06%

Dividends

Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Commerzbank pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 38.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerzbank rivals beat Commerzbank on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers saving, checking, business, and current accounts; term deposits; pension; credit and debit cards; payment solutions; overdraft services; various loans; and insurance products. It also provides trade securities; treasury management; corporate financing; real estate financing; financing advisory; merger and acquisition; foreign trade; trade financing; asset and risk management; and online banking, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

