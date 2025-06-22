MBE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 287.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

