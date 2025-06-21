XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 21.90 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 365 ($4.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 426 ($5.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.85) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

