World Equity Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
