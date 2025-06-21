Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 156,262,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 61,678,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £960,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
