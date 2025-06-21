Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 324,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 124.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

