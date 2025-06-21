Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,683 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

