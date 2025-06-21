Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

