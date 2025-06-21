Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

