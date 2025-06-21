lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Increased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $227.47 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

