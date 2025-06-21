Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

