Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Trading 10.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 16,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 23,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 3.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.72%. This is a boost from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.