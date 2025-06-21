KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.