iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

