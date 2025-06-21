Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLMAF opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Halma has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

