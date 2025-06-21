ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTEB stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

