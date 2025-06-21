Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 122,128,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 69,429,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 6.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.