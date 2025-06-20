Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,064,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,988,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,488,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

