Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 115,316.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.