Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after buying an additional 60,458 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $257.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.