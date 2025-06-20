70,879 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

