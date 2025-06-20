Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,422,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QTOP opened at $26.96 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 million and a PE ratio of 32.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

