Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

