Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $487.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

