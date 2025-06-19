Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) CEO Rene Russo Purchases 36,289 Shares of Stock

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) CEO Rene Russo acquired 36,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $24,676.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,196.96. This represents a 14.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of XLO stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.01. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Xilio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 585.54% and a negative return on equity of 262.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

