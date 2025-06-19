Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Southern by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

