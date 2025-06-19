Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

