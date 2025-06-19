Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a market cap of $487.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

