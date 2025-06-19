United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 11.66%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

