TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VT opened at $124.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

