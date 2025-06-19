Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 204,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

