United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $953.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

