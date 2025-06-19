TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EFA opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

