Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.35 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.21). Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.24), with a volume of 40,789 shares changing hands.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of £182.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.56.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth.

