Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 ($28.84) per share, for a total transaction of £107.45 ($144.19).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($29.60) per share, for a total transaction of £132.36 ($177.62).

On Monday, April 14th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($26.91) per share, with a total value of £120.30 ($161.43).

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,043 ($27.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900.01 ($25.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,999.77 ($40.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,122.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,275.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.99) to GBX 2,190 ($29.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.18) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,522.50 ($33.85).

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

Featured Stories

