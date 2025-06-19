Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7939 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
About Zhongsheng Group
