Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.