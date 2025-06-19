Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 106,625.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

