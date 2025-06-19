B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3973 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.8%

BMRRY stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.